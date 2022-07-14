ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage

By The Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAevb_0gfTiIJZ00
Twitter Outage FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo , a Twitter app icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hourlong outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT. About an hour later, the service began to return.

Twitter's own status page offered no information during the outage, showing only the message "All Systems Operational."

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks, which tracks attempts to intentionally block internet access, says Twitter was “experiencing major international outages” but it was “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

The global outage came at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an attempt to force him to complete his $44 billion purchase of the company.

Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Verge

Meta and Ray-Ban’s Stories glasses are adding WhatsApp support

Meta and Ray-Bans’s Stories glasses are adding WhatsApp support, letting users make hands-free calls, send text messages, and hear messages read aloud. The addition follows the rollout of similar Facebook Messenger features last year, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says users will soon be able to directly reply to WhatsApp and Messenger messages with voice commands as well.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Down#Netblocks#The Associated Press
UPI News

Twitter goes down for 40 minutes in longest outage since 2016

July 14 (UPI) -- The social media platform Twitter went offline for about 40 minutes Thursday morning, leaving its users with error messages on its web, mobile and TweetDeck applications. Affected users received "over capacity" and "this page is down" messages about 8 a.m., EDT. According to the website DownDetector,...
INTERNET
Reuters

Twitter back up after global outage

July 14 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) said its service was back online following a major outage on Thursday that kept thousands of users across the globe from accessing the social media platform.
INTERNET
Engadget

Facebook test lets users have up to five profiles for the same account

Facebook is testing giving users the ability to create up to five profiles on the platform, a major change to its longstanding policy that only allows people to have a single account and identity on the service. The upcoming test was reported by Bloomberg, which notes that it’s Facebook’s latest ploy to stave off declining engagement, particularly among younger users.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Twitter is suffering a major outage around the world right now

Twitter suffered a global outage on the morning of Thursday, July 14th. Starting just before 8:00 AM ET, Twitter’s website and its app stopped working for users. The website would load, but nothing appeared on it. Eventually, the website stopped loading altogether. Users began seeing error messages and were unable to log in to their accounts.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Android Police

All 10 Ray-Ban Stories owners can now use WhatsApp through voice commands

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is transitioning from a social media giant into a metaverse company. The ambitious endeavor will take years and copious amounts of money, to say nothing of the effort needed to ease Meta’s massive user base (across multiple services) into this new, virtual normal. Part of that shift is going to involve introducing users to new kinds of hardware, and we got to meet one of these early facilitating/transitive devices late last year — the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They already allow you to record short first-person perspective (FPP) video clips to post on Facebook, and now Zuckerberg has announced that these smart glasses are getting some additional WhatsApp integration — but, like most Meta offerings, there are some limitations.
INTERNET
deseret.com

Microsoft to help Netflix launch its ad-supported subscription plan

Netflix wasn’t kidding when it said it will start offering a subscription with ads. The streaming service announced Wednesday that Microsoft will be its partner to create this new offering, which will be in addition to its existing ad-free basic, standard and premium subscription plans. What they’re saying: “Microsoft...
BUSINESS
BBC

Thousands of users report Twitter outage as app breaks down

Twitter users were unable to access the social-media platform for about an hour on Thursday afternoon. Those trying to access the platform on mobile devices and desktop were met with blank feeds, logged out and told to "try again later". Outage monitor Downdetector began receiving user reports of problems with...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories now let users make calls and send messages with WhatsApp

With this new update, users can make calls and send messages on WhatsApp hands-free by saying “Hey Facebook, send a message to…” or “Hey Facebook, call…” You can also listen to new messages you receive on WhatsApp. Once you get a new message, the glasses will say: “New message on WhatsApp from <name>: Is now a good time to talk?” In a future update, Meta plans to add the ability to directly reply to incoming messages on Messenger and WhatsApp, hands-free by saying: “Hey Facebook, reply” after the glasses read out a new message.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

TikTok and Instagram are a real threat to Google Search

The rise in popularity of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram has started to have a major impact on Google’s services. Many young people are now using TikTok or Instagram as their discovery platforms instead of Google Search and Maps. In a recent conversation at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

Facebook users may soon be able to create multiple profiles under their accounts

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook is testing an option for users to create multiple profiles from a single account, amid a bid by the platform to reignite user growth. The feature is aimed at helping users "tailor their experience based on interests and relationships," Facebook (FB) spokesperson Leonard Lam told CNN Business in a statement.
INTERNET
IFLScience

Twitter Hit By One Of Its Biggest Global Outages In Years

Twitter has just seen one of the site’s longest outages for years, with the social media platform becoming inaccessible for users around the globe for almost an hour. The issues affected Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app. Twitter became unavailable at around 11:54 UTC and...
INTERNET
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy