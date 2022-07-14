Williams earns 4th place at Jr. Championship in Shreveport

Shreveport's sprawling dog park celebrates a pretty big milestone today. The city's first ever dog park is now 5 years old. I can proudly say my departed dog Tiger was one of the first pups to enter that gate on July 15, 2017 as local leaders and organizers cut the ribbon for this grand celebration. And yes it is true, Tiger was the first dog to ever poop in the park. In fact, I think they should add a plaque. Tiger loved the park. He would take off running and keep going and going. He was not the most social of dogs, so I had to keep a close eye on him.

