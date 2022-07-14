ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Williams earns 4th place at Jr. Championship in Shreveport

By Jordan Arceneaux
West Side Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaci Williams competed in the Louisiana Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship at East Ridge Country club on July 6-8, which was the first time she competed in an event without her dad Brent Williams as her caddy. After turning 12 years old in June, Williams moved up to the...

