Knicks reportedly emerging as 'focused destination' in Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes

Trade talks involving Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell are believed to be heating up. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been commonly mentioned as a contender to land the services of Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell this summer. Both the Knicks and Miami Heat were reported Wednesday as being " interested in dialogue" on the three-time All-Star.

According to a report from Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, New York may currently be at the head of the pack in the race for Mitchell. In fact, the duo wrote Wednesday night that the Knicks and Jazz have "begun discussions" on a potential trade to send the 25-year-old to the Big Apple.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 1.5 steals during the 2021-2022 regular season, while posting a .448/.355/.853 shooting line in his third straight All-Star campaign.

Under new head coach Will Hardy, Utah has already recently traded away three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and starter Royce O'Neale in separate deals with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets, respectively.