Osseo Farmers Market

The beautifully manicured tees, fairways, and greens of Centerbrook Golf make the 9-hole, par 3 course a great place to play, but now it’s a great place to hear live music, too. At Music on the Green, you’ll hear the unique stomps, blues, and boogies of Lonesome Dan Kase on Saturday, July, 23, and on Saturday, August 9, come out for music from the classic ’50s through the top hits of today with Skippin Stones. On Saturday, August 27, the country blues of Chris Holm take center stage. The music goes from 6 to 7pm, and the clubhouse will be open for pizza, hot dogs, candy, beverages, and more. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/brooklyncenterrec.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO