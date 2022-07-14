ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

Osseo Farmers Market

By Dave Kiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a true taste of summer in the city of Osseo! The Osseo Farmers Market runs every Tuesday through September 27 from...

CEAP Resumes Annual Farm Fresh Fest

CEAP kicked off their summer farmers market style food bank this week. Last year the nonprofit handed out food by drive-through, but this year people who qualify can pick up in-season fruits and vegetables at Farm Fresh Fest events throughout the rest of the summer. “We’re thrilled to be out...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
‘Little Free Blockbuster’ Debuts in Robbinsdale

Before the days of streaming, if you wanted to watch a movie, you had to physically go to a video rental store, pick up a movie and bring it home. For the most part, those days are long gone. But there’s a blue box in Robbinsdale that allows you to take a trip back in time.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Music on the Green in Brooklyn Center

The beautifully manicured tees, fairways, and greens of Centerbrook Golf make the 9-hole, par 3 course a great place to play, but now it’s a great place to hear live music, too. At Music on the Green, you’ll hear the unique stomps, blues, and boogies of Lonesome Dan Kase on Saturday, July, 23, and on Saturday, August 9, come out for music from the classic ’50s through the top hits of today with Skippin Stones. On Saturday, August 27, the country blues of Chris Holm take center stage. The music goes from 6 to 7pm, and the clubhouse will be open for pizza, hot dogs, candy, beverages, and more. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/brooklyncenterrec.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brooklyn Park Girl Shines on Minnesota Rolling Twins Softball Team

Six-year-old Clara Carlin has been through a lot in her young life. She was born with spina bifida, which is a congenital disability. “The first months and years were full of doctor appointments,” said Clara’s mom, Nicole Carlin. Nicole says there were many scary times, lots of hospitalizations,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MapleBrook U19 Boys Win at USA Cup

Reece Melville scored twice as the MapleBrook Premier U19 Boys team defeated North East United of Maplewood 2-0 on the final day of pool play at the USA Cup soccer tournament. MapleBrook, based in Maple Grove, finished 2-1 in pool play and begins play in the 19 Silver Division playoffs on Friday.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Park Center Boys Basketball Puts in Summer Work

After winning its first state title in boys’ basketball in March, the Park Center boys basketball team is hard at work this summer as they try to repeat. The Pirates have had a busy summer with team camps, workouts, and tournaments against other teams. The Pirates did graduate all...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
