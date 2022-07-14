ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove National Night Out

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago

Get a head start on your National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove. There'll be a kickoff party at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11am...

ccxmedia.org

ccxmedia.org

National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
townandtourist.com

15 Minneapolis Hiking Trails (Waterfall Views & Pet-Friendly)

Derived from the Native Dakotan phrase, Mni Sota Makoce, translating to “land where the waters reflect the clouds”, Minneapolis is sacred land abundant with life’s natural resources. From beautifully reflective chains of lakes and powerfully cascading waterfalls, Minneapolis is the quintessential choice for outdoor enthusiasts and avid...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Maple Grove, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Launch ‘Safe Place’ Program

Golden Valley residents can now come to the police station to access certain services through the computer in the police department lobby waiting room. Residents can complete online forms for the city, request help from social services, and attend virtual court hearings. A release from the city says police department personnel will be available to assist, if needed.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
#National Night Out
KARE 11

Hot conditions send 4 Minneapolis firefighters to the hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters face many dangers on the job, with one of them being hot temperatures encountered while putting down flames. That was underlined Thursday when four Minneapolis firefighters were hospitalized with complications from the heat while battling a fire at an abandoned home on the 2200 block of Lyndale Ave. N.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Demonstration held in Minneapolis for Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS — People gathered Saturday afternoon to honor Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg while demanding more answers after he was shot and killed by law enforcement on Thursday morning. More than 100 people, including Sundberg's parents, gathered outside the apartment complex where Tekle Sundberg was shot. Two Minneapolis police snipers shot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Foreclosure prevention takes on MN’s racial housing gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Farmers Market

Get a true taste of summer in the city of Osseo! The Osseo Farmers Market runs every Tuesday through September 27 from 3 to 7pm, on the north side of Boerboom Park on 5th Street Northeast. You’ll find locally grown produce, flowers, baked goods, and other treats. It’s also a chance to talk with vendors and meet new neighbors. Stay around for music and movies in the park at night. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com and click on Parks and Recreation.
OSSEO, MN
mynortheaster.com

Yard waste collection changes for some in Northeast

The labor shortage has hit the City of Minneapolis. If you live south of a line that runs from the Mississippi River to Industrial Blvd., your yard waste collection has changed from weekly to every other week. The line zigzags north from Ramsey Street, to 13th Avenue, Main Street, Broadway, Washington Street, 17th Avenue, Monroe Street, 18th Avenue, Quincy Street, 19th Avenue, Jackson Street, 20th Avenue, Fillmore Street and 22nd Avenue, then heads south on Ulysses Street to 18th Avenue and cuts across Hwy. 88 to Ridgeway Pkwy. The new collection schedule began June 27. If you live above the line, your yard waste collection schedule has not changed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

