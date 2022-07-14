New Friends of Acadia leader addresses the future

BAR HARBOR — Eric Stiles started his new job as president and CEO of Friends of Acadia on June 30 and had planned to talk about FOA’s vision for the future at the organization’s annual meeting July 6 at the Bar Harbor Club. But he wasn’t...
BAR HARBOR — Charlie Parker, son of Laura MacDonald and Christopher Parker, was awarded the 22nd Annual Acadia Friends Peace Award at the Mount Desert Island High School awards assembly in late May. Acadia Friends (Quaker) Meeting representative Carol Woolman presented the award, which recognizes graduating MDI High School...
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement Friday at the National Governors Association meeting in Portland during a virtual chat with the famed singer-songwriter. The Imagination Library sends two books every month to children enrolled in the program from birth through age 5....
BAR HARBOR — Gary Stellpflug, Acadia National Park’s longtime trails crew foreman; gallery owner Rosemary Levin, who has created a series of hooked rugs depicting Acadia’s carriage road bridges; and Frenchmen Bay United, a leading opponent of a proposed salmon farm in the bay, were honored at Friends of Acadia’s annual meeting July 6.
We are co-organizers of Mount Desert Island High School’s upcoming trip to the British Isles, and we are busy raising funds for this exciting but expensive venture. We are writing to thank Pedego Bar Harbor, a local, family-owned West Street business that donated an Ebike valued at nearly $2,000 for our travelers to raffle. And raffle they did… our travelers collectively sold 1,886 tickets for a total of $9,430. These funds significantly help ticket-sellers’ families afford the opportunity to travel.
You'll find it in the coastal city of Eastport. Art lovers will find one of America’s best art museums on the coast of Maine, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of 10 best art museums on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Eastport ranked No. 10. The top art museum in America is Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.
It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory conducted its second annual waste audit on June 15 at the visitor’s parking lot on the Bar Harbor campus. Leading this process was Levi Rogers, the lab’s sustainability program manager, and assisting him were summer sustainability student intern Savannah Averitt and facilities and grounds technician Loman Morneault.
BANGOR — The International Cryptozoology Museum in Bangor is just a few months old, but is already making a name for itself. The museum is the second location opened by famed cryptozoologist Loren Coleman, who is affectionately called the “Godfather of cryptozoology.”. Cryptozoology is the study and search...
As we quickly approach the middle of July, and the tourist season is in full swing, the demand on workers is much greater, especially in the service industry. With the increase in seasonal businesses on the rise in the great state of Maine, the workforce for the industry can’t keep up. (Hallelujah to our fabulous foreign workers! Imagine where we would be without them!)
As a member of the Jesup Memorial Library Capital Campaign Honorary Committee, I strongly encourage your readers to donate to the recent community engagement stage of fundraising. Like me, you may recall the many occasions when this library provided within its century-old walls exactly the resource you needed. . My 2016...
There was once a sweet, blissful time in my life when I didn’t worry about sharks in Maine. I jumped off ferry docks, swam off boats, and dove along the coast without a worry on my mind. I don’t know when or why the switch happened but I am now absolutely terrified of sharks in Maine.
Cafe Miranda, nearly as defining a Rockland landmark as the breakwater lighthouse, with its funky, neon vibe and flavors as big as the helpings, closed after 29 years in business due to the strain of kitchen-staff shortages. Liberty. At Lake St. George, Belmont Boatworks launched a prototype of the first...
BANGOR, Maine — After long-awaited renovations, the Maine Savings Amphitheater’s waterfront concerts will welcome rock band Phish to the stage this weekend. Though music is the draw, it also brings in business to Bangor. All across town, businesses are gearing up for an expected boom of customers and...
BAR HARBOR — Conners Emerson School has just finished its first year since 1991 without Barb Neilly as principal. She went on family medical leave last September and then retired at the end of December. Under her leadership, Conners Emerson was twice named a Blue Ribbon School by the...
BRISTOL, Maine — Deb Thibault stood over a small counter, next to the take-out door of her Deb’s Bristol Diner. There, she carefully stuffed lobster meat and a bit of lettuce into rolls. Lobster rolls may be the iconic summer treat in Maine, but they are only an...
ROCKWOOD, Maine — This week is Tick Week at NEWS CENTER Maine, where we are bringing you the latest science on vaccines and preventative shots against Lyme disease and how newly discovered bacteria carried by deer ticks is linked to rare neuropsychiatric conditions in children. Now, we are focusing...
TOWN HILL — After a one-year hiatus and a change of ownership, shaved ice (and more) is back in Bar Harbor. A new owner has reopened Brrrr! Harbor Shaved Ice & Iced Coffee directly next door to its former location. With a mission to teach Mainers how a real...
From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
FALMOUTH, Maine — Many Mainers are spending their days outside. Being outside, however, comes with the risk of browntail moth caterpillar exposure. Dr. Regina Kim of Northern Light Mercy Primary Care in Falmouth spoke with WMTW on what to do if you come in contact with the caterpillars. Kim...
My sister and I have a cottage in Trenton. We love the Ellsworth library. They have wonderful events, computers to use, mystery writers and great summer events. It is tragic that they aren’t getting donations from the city of Ellsworth. to continue the wonderful programs. All the people who...
