Brooklyn Park, MN

National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun...



ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove National Night Out

Get a head start on your National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove. There’ll be a kickoff party at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11am to 1pm. Check out the police and fire emergency equipment show, the police cars and fire trucks, the health and safety resources, and enjoy a free hot dog, chips and drink from the Look Out Bar & Grill. You’re also encouraged to bring a donation for the food and school supply drive. Register your neighborhood party by Tuesday, July 25th, to ensure a visit from Maple Grove’s police, fire, or city personnel. Go to MapleGroveMN.gov/NNO for more information.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Launch ‘Safe Place’ Program

Golden Valley residents can now come to the police station to access certain services through the computer in the police department lobby waiting room. Residents can complete online forms for the city, request help from social services, and attend virtual court hearings. A release from the city says police department personnel will be available to assist, if needed.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
