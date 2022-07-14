ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Music on the Green in Brooklyn Center

 2 days ago

The beautifully manicured tees, fairways, and greens of Centerbrook Golf make the 9-hole, par 3 course a great place to play, but now it's a great place to...

'Little Free Blockbuster' Debuts in Robbinsdale

Before the days of streaming, if you wanted to watch a movie, you had to physically go to a video rental store, pick up a movie and bring it home. For the most part, those days are long gone. But there’s a blue box in Robbinsdale that allows you to take a trip back in time.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Four Days of Fun at Crystal Frolics

Come out for four days of fun and frolics in Crystal! Crystal Frolics offers lots of great activities at two great parks, as Frolics President Lynn Haney says, “At Welcome we have our annual softball tournament, which has been going on for over 60 years. The actual tournament will start on Friday night, but on Thursday night we will have younger people in softball games, hopefully we’re looking to have an all-star game. What we do have is called kids kickball. Anybody can come. Kids all ages can come and play.” Also at Welcome Park? Service groups with food, beverages and games, as Haney adds, “Cooper football boosters & football club will be selling their famous pulled pork. You can’t have a Frolics without Coach Willy’s famous pulled pork. The West Metro Fire Relief Association will be selling beer and pull tabs, and the New Hope Lions will have a Bingo tent. It’s a nice way to relax, sit and watch some softball, get something to eat, grab a beer, and go and play Bingo. What more could you ask on a nice hot Summer day?”
CRYSTAL, MN
Brooklyn Park Girl Shines on Minnesota Rolling Twins Softball Team

Six-year-old Clara Carlin has been through a lot in her young life. She was born with spina bifida, which is a congenital disability. “The first months and years were full of doctor appointments,” said Clara’s mom, Nicole Carlin. Nicole says there were many scary times, lots of hospitalizations,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Brooklyn Center, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Chris Holm
CEAP Resumes Annual Farm Fresh Fest

CEAP kicked off their summer farmers market style food bank this week. Last year the nonprofit handed out food by drive-through, but this year people who qualify can pick up in-season fruits and vegetables at Farm Fresh Fest events throughout the rest of the summer. “We’re thrilled to be out...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
Check Out The New Foods At This Year's Minnesota State Fair

It's one of the most anticipated days of the year-- the day the Minnesota State Fair announces all its new foods!. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is a staple of summer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and is looking forward to being back at full strength this year. It's set for August 25th through Labor Day, September 5th at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
MINNESOTA STATE
Check Out Minnesota's Cutest, Coziest, and Most Unique Coffee Shop and Café

One of my favorite things in the world is coffee, and close to it is finding cute and quaint places to admire and enjoy. And I think I found my new favorite spot! Of course, I was scrolling through TikTok when I found out about this place and now, I am dying to find a time to drive there. The place is Smith’s Coffee and Café located at 8107 Eden Prairie Rd, Eden Prairie, MN.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Osseo Farmers Market

Get a true taste of summer in the city of Osseo! The Osseo Farmers Market runs every Tuesday through September 27 from 3 to 7pm, on the north side of Boerboom Park on 5th Street Northeast. You’ll find locally grown produce, flowers, baked goods, and other treats. It’s also a chance to talk with vendors and meet new neighbors. Stay around for music and movies in the park at night. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com and click on Parks and Recreation.
OSSEO, MN

