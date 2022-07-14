ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

O’Reilly’s employee refunds himself $2k from customer accounts

By Kimber Collins
 2 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An O’Reilly’s Auto Parts employee confessed to refunding himself more than $2,000 from customer accounts in Crestview, according to officials at the Crestview Police Department.

Crestview Police officers arrested 20-year-old Jordan Thomas Sandoval Wednesday afternoon at the store on S. Ferndon Drive.

According to the arrest report, O’Reily’s loss prevention manager filed a complaint against Sandoval. The claim stated Sandoval made 10 refunds totaling $2,221.48.

Sandoval told deputies he needed the money to fix his car and drive to Michigan to see his family. Sandoval said he created random refunds from different customer accounts and transferred the money to his direct bank account.

Sandoval is charged with fraud under $20,000.

The store manager declined to comment when WKRG reached out on July 13.

