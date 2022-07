As local municipalities join the list of employers struggling to fill key positions, town officials have had to think creatively to provide the services residents have come to expect. That can mean piecing together coverage with existing staffing or enticing retirees back into the office in interim roles. Some towns have increased pay or offered other perks to job candidates. Gouldsboro, pop. 1,703, upped the top end of its salary range for a new town manager to $80,000. That’s roughly 34 percent higher than the median household income in Maine.

GOULDSBORO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO