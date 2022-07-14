ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: The Lottery Is Up To $480 Million

By Don Juan Fasho
 2 days ago
The lottery is has risen is up $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever.

The pay out will be $276 Million.

I could think of a lot of things that I could do with $480 million.

What would you do with $480 Million?

