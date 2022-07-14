Nick Cannon: Says He Will Always Love Mariah Carey

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Nick Cannon still has love for Mariah Carey.

Nick said:

“That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love,” Cannon said of Carey while speaking on The Hot Tee Talk Show from The Shade Room this week. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there.”

Cannon finished the sentiment by saying, “Always be my baby!,” referring to the title of Carey’s iconic 1995 song. (LoveBScott)