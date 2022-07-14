ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon: Says He Will Always Love Mariah Carey

By Don Juan Fasho
 2 days ago
It looks like Nick Cannon still has love for Mariah Carey.

Nick said:

“That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love,” Cannon said of Carey while speaking on The Hot Tee Talk Show from The Shade Room this week. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there.”

Cannon finished the sentiment by saying, “Always be my baby!,” referring to the title of Carey’s iconic 1995 song. (LoveBScott)

thebrag.com

Nick Cannon proposes days after saying he’d get back with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has reportedly proposed to his partner just days after he said that he would get back with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude,” Cannon said on “The Hottee Talk Show Podcast” on Tuesday. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Says He Would Get Back With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey In A Heartbeat: 'That's My Fantasy'

Nick Cannon and pop icon Mariah Carey were married from 2008 to 2016, welcoming twins along the way. Although the Wild ‘N Out host has since went on to have a small army of children with several different women, it seems he still carries a flame for Carey. During a recent chat with The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon participated in a segment called the “Spin The Block” and was asked if he’d “spin the block” for Mariah Carey.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Wendy Williams Beef Led NeNe Leakes To Lose An Entire TV Series, According To The Former Real Housewives Star

Once upon a time, talk show host Wendy Williams and reality star NeNe Leakes were actually pretty good friends. They would even make appearances on each other’s shows – i.e. Williams’ now-defunct namesake on daytime TV and Leakes’ former broadcast home, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the two have very different career situations nowadays, and that’s not the only thing that’s changed. Their friendship also happens to be over, thanks to a pretty wild falling out. According to Leakes, the beef supposedly saw her lose an entire TV series that was once in the works, too.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He’d Get Back Together With ‘Fantasy Love’ Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s relationship may have ended in 2014, but the comedian revealed that he will always have love for his ex. During a Tuesday (July 12) appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon shared how he feels about the “Obsessed” singer after all this time, and said that he is more than willing to get back together with her — should he ever have the chance.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Nick Cannon Dispels Claims He Wore Cheerleading Outfit to Cheer Up Kel Mitchell

Nick Cannon is shutting down recent claims made by the ex-wife of Kel Mitchell, alleging he donned a cheerleading costume to cheer up his longtime friend. The Wild ‘N Out creator was recently called out by actress Tisha Hampton who took to TikTok to reveal the time she claims to have walked in on Cannon wearing a cheerleader outfit to cheer up Mitchell after he allegedly cheated on her.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Diana Ross' Age Continues to Stump Jeopardy! Contestants

On Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!, contestants once again thought 78-year-old Diana Ross was in her 90s — a mistake that was also made back in March. Contestants were faced with an opening round category of "A Number Between 1 and 100," with the clue being, "Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nick Cannon says he wants his children to be friends even if their mothers don’t agree

Nick Cannon wants everyone to know how much he loves his seven children and that it’s important for them to be friends, even if their respective mothers aren’t always in agreement with each other.The 41-year-old musician discussed his relationship with his children’s mothers during an appearance on Power 106 FM, where he performed a freestyle rap that was a “message to all of [his] kids”. Beginning his rap by expressing his “love” for his children, Cannon also applauded his former girlfriends and ex-wife, Mariah Carey.“I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
defpen

Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Sit Down With Kevin Hart In The Latest ‘Hart To Heart’ Trailer

Kevin Hart is returning with the second season of his critically-acclaimed talk show, Hart To Heart. After sitting down with the likes of Don Cheadle and O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Hart has put together a new slate of high-profile guests. This season, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Chris Rock and several others will sit down with the entertainment mogul.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dancing the Stars': Tyra Banks Speaks out on Alfonso Ribeiro Being Named Co-Host

Tyra Banks will no longer host Dancing With the Stars solo, and now she's speaking out about her new co-host. On Wednesday night, Alfonso Ribeiro was publicly revealed to be joining the dance competition as a new emcee alongside Banks. The two previously worked together on several episodes of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Banks looked back on those times when speaking out on the news.
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Anthony Anderson On ‘Black-Ish’ Emmy Snub: 'They’re Racist'

Anthony Anderson has spoken out about his frustrations about Black-ish not receiving any nominations for his role on the program, even mentioning his frustration his co-star Tracee Ellis Ross wasn’t nominated as well while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I...
CELEBRITIES
