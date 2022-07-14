ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman residents asked to put yard waste in paper bags, containers

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAuZe_0gfTfrIv00

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman are being asked to make a simple change to help the environment even more.

The City of Norman are recommending residents put yard waste in permanent containers or paper compostable bags instead of regular trash bags.

“This type of change helps keep rates low for customers through savings in temporary employment expenses during the grow season,” said Bret Scovill, Solid Waste Manager. “The results of transitioning to containers or compostable bags save time, create safer working conditions for staff, and decrease the chance of incompatible materials entering compost machinery.”

Currently, plastic bags containing yard waste are sliced open and the waste is transported to a compost facility.

The plastic bags, which cannot be reused or recycled, are taken to a landfill.

Last year alone, the city processed more than 35,000 tons of compost.

“We have developed a robust compost and recycling program in our community because of the support and

collaboration of residents who truly care about taking care of our environment,” Scovill said. “We hope to

continue finding ways to improve in order to optimize services for them.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Lush Lawns Perish As Norman Works To Fix Broken Water Pump

Norman lawns are no longer lush. “It's usually a just it looks like a patch work quilt of color," said avid Norman gardener, Jimmie Paschal. "It's heartbreaking." Paschal remembers what the view from her front porch used to look like. "It was sea of coreopsis, which is a gold-colored flower,...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Norman, OK
KFOR

Norman issues mandatory water restrictions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say the community’s water supply has reached critical levels. The City of Norman announced that it will implement mandatory water restrictions for Norman utility customers, effective immediately. As a result, the following rules must be followed:. Outdoor irrigation is limited...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Solid Waste#Plastic Bags#Residents
KFOR

Blue-green algae detected in Norman park pond

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city officials are warning residents that blue-green algae was detected in a park pond. The blue-green algae was detected in the pond at NE Lions Park. Additional signage is being placed to remind community members that people and their pets are prohibited from going...
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Developer plans new Yukon homes on 38 lots

A developer plans to build more homes on Yukon’s north side. A final plat for phase four of the River Mesa addition contains 38 lots with no “common area” on 9.02 acres, according to an application submitted to City of Yukon Development Services. Manco Enterprises LLC is...
YUKON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
KTUL

Revitalization to small island in Guthrie clears first major hurdle

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — On the west side of Guthrie, Oklahoma's first state capitol, lies a large section of overgrown forest completely inaccessible to humans. "The Elbow", as it's known to locals, is an island surrounded by Cottonwood Creek. Shortly after the Land Run of 1889, the Elbow was established by African American settlers.
GUTHRIE, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy