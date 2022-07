Russian soldiers were forced to retreat from their positions in Donetsk after the Ukrainian army inflicted heavy losses, according to a report. Russian troops advancing in the Slovyansk direction in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region were forced to withdraw after a Ukrainian counteroffensive inflicted losses among their ranks. The Russians were accused of using barrels, jet artillery and tanks to shell several settlements in the city, including Dibrovne, Dolyna, Chepil, Adamivka and Nova Dmytrivka, stated the report published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO