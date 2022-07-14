ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Atlanta United better off with Cisneros instead of Josef up top?

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
 2 days ago

Ronaldo Cisneros scored two more goals last night in Atlanta United's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake and took over the team lead in goals scored on the season.

Atlanta United, especially Cisneros, has seen some success this season in games that Josef Martinez didn't start, and analyst Jason Longshore explains why Cisneros creates a different type of attack from Josef.

"What changed last night was the movement up top, and that's been an issue and that's not been a part of Josef's game for a while now," explains Longshore. "It's a huge part of Ronaldo Cisneros' game, getting in behind, making run, opening up space for others, those things weren't happening on Saturday. Cisneros and his work-rate made the team better last night."

Jason Longshore also shared his thoughts on who should start on Sunday when Atlanta United takes on Orlando City on national TV.

"It depends on Cisneros and his fatigue level, because if he's ready to go, right now, I think he may be the better fit," says Longshore. "Cisneros is able to stretch the field more and Josef wants to drop in and combine with them more, right now Cisneros might be the better fit."

To hear all of Jason Longshore's comments, click play below:

