Last week, Idaho Fish and Game officials discovered something that seems like it would be right at home in a horror film; a grisly elk boneyard. They found it at the bottom of a steep hill in Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, near Lewiston, Idaho. The bones were buried among rocks and debris. Officials believed the elk herd was caught in a landslide and killed at the bottom of the gully.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO