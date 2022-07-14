ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Report: Average grocery bill up 15% over last year

By Mark Menard
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133WQz_0gfTf5Se00

The average grocery bill is currently 15% higher than it was last year at this time, according to analysis from an industry monitor .

Numerator, a website that tracks consumer-sourced data, issued a report that shows prices on some items have increased more than 20% with facial tissue leading the way with a 32% increase.

The 15% increase over the previous year is a new all-time high, and prices are up 7% even from the start of 2022 as shoppers continue to feel the tightening pinch of inflation’s adverse effects and look for any way to cut corners.

“As the cost of everyday goods continues to rise, consumers are shopping around to find value,” said Numerator CEO Eric Belcher in a statement. “Many of these shifts, including high-income households trading down to dollar stores, are unexpected. With a faster, more holistic view of the impact of inflation across channels, products, and consumer segments, Numerator helps brands capitalize on these rapidly changing behaviors.”

The increases are broken down into categories in the report.

In groceries, frozen meats have seen the most increase at 28%, followed by chips (26%), poultry (25%), water (22%) and milk/milk substitutes (17%).

Performance shakes lead the way in the health/beauty category at a 25% increase, followed by hair accessories (23%), incontinence products (23%), and cleansers and hair color (both at 20%).

Finally in the household items category, we find that 32% increase for facial tissue, followed by plastic wrap/aluminum foil, brooms/mops/brushes and household batteries (all at 27%) and disposable Tupperware (23%).

Down the Audacy app and favorite 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
707
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy