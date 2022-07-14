Report: Average grocery bill up 15% over last year

The average grocery bill is currently 15% higher than it was last year at this time, according to analysis from an industry monitor .

Numerator, a website that tracks consumer-sourced data, issued a report that shows prices on some items have increased more than 20% with facial tissue leading the way with a 32% increase.

The 15% increase over the previous year is a new all-time high, and prices are up 7% even from the start of 2022 as shoppers continue to feel the tightening pinch of inflation’s adverse effects and look for any way to cut corners.

“As the cost of everyday goods continues to rise, consumers are shopping around to find value,” said Numerator CEO Eric Belcher in a statement. “Many of these shifts, including high-income households trading down to dollar stores, are unexpected. With a faster, more holistic view of the impact of inflation across channels, products, and consumer segments, Numerator helps brands capitalize on these rapidly changing behaviors.”

The increases are broken down into categories in the report.

In groceries, frozen meats have seen the most increase at 28%, followed by chips (26%), poultry (25%), water (22%) and milk/milk substitutes (17%).

Performance shakes lead the way in the health/beauty category at a 25% increase, followed by hair accessories (23%), incontinence products (23%), and cleansers and hair color (both at 20%).

Finally in the household items category, we find that 32% increase for facial tissue, followed by plastic wrap/aluminum foil, brooms/mops/brushes and household batteries (all at 27%) and disposable Tupperware (23%).

