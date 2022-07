Marcia Tupper is president of Fixing to Help, CNY Spay/Neuter Incentive Program Inc., based in Manlius. If you want your very own puppy, one of New York’s more than 80 pet stores selling dogs is right down the road. You can actually play with the lovable wigglebutt before signing on the dotted line.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO