Bob Kovachick is a thirty-year veteran of WNYT, bringing weather forecasts to the residents of Albany daily for most of his career. But recently, he has been MIA from NewsChannel 13. Naturally, viewers have queries about the meteorologist’s absence and want to know what happened to Bob Kovachick. Some speculate that he has left the station or retired. Some are more concerned that he might be absent due to health-related reasons. While an official statement has not been made, it’s premature to say Bob Kovachick is stepping away from broadcasting anytime soon.

10 DAYS AGO