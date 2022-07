Da Brat and LisaRaye McCoy’s issues have made headlines. LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat have been in the headlines quite a bit due to their relationship. The sisters have always been close. However, LisaRaye feels as if they should be closer. A couple of times she’s had to learn some major news about her sister from the internet. And this hasn’t been something she can accept. In fact, fans first noticed the sisters had issues after Da Brat surprised LisaRaye on “Cocktails With Queens.” Da Brat wanted to wish LisaRaye a happy birthday. However, LisaRaye was not impressed. She went on to say that she and Da Brat haven’t even been speaking. And the issue was she found out about Da Brat’s romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart from her sister’s social media post.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO