Nature Is The Best Medicine For Kids

With some 9.4% of all children and 4.4% of adults in the U.S. diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, you would think the signs of ADHD would be well known by now. And in many cases they are: Fidgety, squirmy, noisy, and rambunctious kids who have a hard time waiting for their turn; adults that can’t sit still through work and seem to jump first, think later. The reality: This is but a sliver of the disorder. A huge swatch of neurodivergent kids and adults with inattentive ADHD break the stereotype. Quiet, spacey, and withdrawn are ways to describe these folks. Their symptoms differ, but they suffer from the same genetic psychiatric disorder — and similarly need the attention their rambunctious brethren are receiving.

