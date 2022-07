Maurice Foley is the founder of The Black Travel Expo. The event took place in Atlanta at the Marquis Marriot Hotel on June 3-4, 2022. It had over 2000 guests in attendance for its premiere. It included over 20+ panelists and speakers, 25 workshops and events, and 75 sponsors and vendors. This historic expo will be the spark for many more events to come.

