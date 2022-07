MILWAUKEE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels once led an organization that fought a proposal to get tough on people who were living in the country illegally, but he's campaigning as someone opposed to illegal immigration.Michels, a co-owner of the construction company Michels Corp., is in a tight battle with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday on Michels' positions on immigration.When Michels was president of the board of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO