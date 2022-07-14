ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Study explores the effects of eating dark chocolate on the brain

By feature
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating chocolate is typically discouraged by nutritionists, as it is can be high in calories, fat and sugar. Cocoa, however, chocolate's primary ingredient derived from the seed of the cacao plant, has been found to have numerous qualities that could be beneficial for both the body and mind. Most...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 63

Sabum Nim Torryn Coufal
2d ago

Dark chocolate has antioxidants in it and it makes the brain give you a good feeling of of being happy. Eating chocolate makes you happy.

Reply(13)
54
Scheherazade
2d ago

I do not believe it was ever intended to be a cure for mental illness. It was designed to give the children the ability to calm themselves, very similar to meditation. I wish we had the cure for mental illness, it would solve a multitude of problems.

Reply(3)
24
☆Anne R Key☆
2d ago

If you don't love chocolate we can't be friends and I can't even trust you. Keep your diamonds . Bring me real Swiss chocolate .😋

Reply(2)
6
Related
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Brain Science#Calories
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplement 'overdosing' is possible and harmful, warn doctors

'Overdosing' on vitamin D supplements is both possible and harmful, warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after they treated a man who needed hospital admission for his excessive vitamin D intake. 'Hypervitaminosis D', as the condition is formerly known, is on the rise and linked to a wide...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Science
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy