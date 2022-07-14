ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Named Best Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past few days, ESPN has been releasing lists of the top 10 players at each position. Naturally, the quarterback position was one of the most controversial lists published this week. The list put back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers in the No. 1 spot....

thespun.com

Comments / 3

Related
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

A recent ranking of NFL running backs by league executives saw Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott placed outside the top 10. But what does Shannon Sharpe say about Elliott's recent ranking?. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the ranking of Elliott outside the top 10. He found himself...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Espn#Mvp
SB Nation

The Bengals new uniforms are the coolest in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling out new all-white alternate uniforms next season and they are beyond incredible. The official uniforms will unveiled by the Bengals soon, but this look is so fresh it hurts. I love that these are alternates that actual make sense. White bengal tigers are a thing, and the black and white look should become their full-time away uniform. The orange and black at home, the white away — it just all makes sense.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Cowboys Country

'Control': Ezekiel Elliott Speaks Frankly on Cowboys Future

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is not particularly interested in your arguments about Ezekiel Elliott. “I control what I can control," Elliott said recently. "I focus on what’s in the near future. I’m not really worried about what’s going to be going on after next season unless we’re going on to winning the Super Bowl."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Jets QB Zach Wilson Seemingly Addresses Headlines About Sleeping with Mom's Friend: 'What I Miss?'

Zach Wilson seems to have something to say about his dating life. The New York Jets quarterback, 22, found himself the center of social media controversy last Saturday when his former Brigham Young University teammate Dax Milne posted two beachside photos with an unidentified woman to Instagram. Social media users claimed the person pictured was Wilson's ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile, according to the New York Post and Page Six.
NFL
Yardbarker

Fans React To Possible Light Punishment For Deshaun Watson

The decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s possible suspension could come out anytime soon. Reports have revealed that former federal judge Sue Robinson might recommend a verdict before or during training camp. Therefore, it will be known whether he will sit out the entire 2022 season or play...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
571K+
Followers
68K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy