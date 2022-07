CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the low 50s Thursday night with mainly clear skies. High temperatures Friday will be in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. UV index will be very high at about an 8 which means you can burn in as little as 15 minutes. Make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen if you’ll be out for an extended period of time. More clouds will build in Friday night into Saturday, starting off partly to mostly cloudy though we’ll see those clouds dissipate throughout the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO