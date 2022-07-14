ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 'Selena' to 'La Bamba': Here are 10 music biopics to include on your watchlist

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" was released in June and is the fifth-highest-grossing musical biopic, according to Billboard.

Other films showcasing musicians in recent years include "Rocketman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Not to mention, other projects are in the works to showcase artists including Bob Marley, Weird Al, Amy Winehouse, Dolly Parton and Madonna.

Below are 10 biographical films that depict the rise to fame of music icons, and sometimes their downward spiral. Not all are available to stream, but put them on your watchlist for when they are accessible again.

'Coal Miner's Daughter' (1980)

Directed by Tom Rickman, "Coal Miner's Daughter" tells the story of country music singer Loretta Lynn from her early teen years in a poor family and getting married at 15 as she rises to be an influential country musician.

The film is based on Lynn's 1976 autobiography and stars Sissy Spacek as the singer. Spacek won an Academy Award in 1981 for Best Actress.

"Coal Miner's Daughter" was selected to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry in 2019.

Where to watch: Currently unavailable to stream, but you can rent the film for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

'Elvis' (2022)

Austin Butler stars in the titular role of the King of Rock and Roll alongside Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, tells the story of Presley's life and his complicated relationship with Parker while rising to fame.

"Elvis" was a victim to the COVID-19 pandemic as filming began in January 2020 but then paused until nine months later. It was scheduled to premiere October 2021 but was delayed to June 2022.

Where to watch: Currently playing at local movie theaters. Could be on HBO Max in August.

'Great Balls of Fire!' (1989)

Starring Dennis Quaid as rockabilly pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, "Great Balls of Fire!" tells the story of his rise to rock ’n’ roll stardom and his controversial marriage to his 13-year-old cousin that led to his downfall.

Directed by Jim McBride, the film is based on a biography by Myra Lewis Williams and Murray M. Silver Jr., "Great Balls of Fire: The Uncensored Story of Jerry Lee Lewis." Williams is Lewis' ex-wife and cousin.

Lewis is the last surviving member of the inaugural class of artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Other members in his class include James Brown, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu.

'La Bamba' (1987)

The 1987 biographical film, written and directed by Luis Valdez, stars Lou Diamond Phillips as Mexican American rock ’n’ roll star Ritchie Valens.

"La Bamba" is titled after a Mexican folk song of the same name, which Valens transformed into a rock ’n’ roll rendition in 1958.

In 2017, the film was included in the annual selection of 25 movies added to the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.

Where to watch: Currently unavailable to stream, but you can rent the film for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

'Lady Sings the Blues' (1972)

Loosely based on Billie Holiday's 1956 autobiography, "Lady Sings the Blues" tells the story of the troubled life and career of the jazz singer.

Diana Ross portrays Holiday in her film debut and received an Academy Award nomination for her acting, along with four other nominations.

Directed by Sidney J. Furie, "Lady Sings the Blues" also stars Sid Melton, Virginia Capers, Richard Pryor and Billy Dee Williams.

Where to watch: Available to stream on PTV1 on Roku devices.

'Rocketman' (2019)

"Rocketman," a biographical musical drama film about Elton John, was in development since the early 2000s before filming began in 2018.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the movie tells the story of John's life from his time as a child at the Royal Academy of Music in London through his roller coaster of a career as a musical icon.

Starring in the lead role is Taron Egerton, who received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy in 2020.

Where to watch: Currently unavailable to stream, but you can rent the film for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

'Selena' (1997)

The 1997 film, written and directed by Gregory Nava, showcases the rise to fame and tragic death of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla Pérez.

The movie stars Jennifer Lopez as the late singer and Edward James Olmos as Abraham Quintanilla Jr., her father.

In 2021, "Selena" was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. It was re-released in select theaters in April this year as part of its 25th anniversary.

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max.

'Straight Outta Compton' (2015)

Depicting the rise and fall of the gangster rap group N.W.A, "Straight Outta Compton" is a crime drama film directed by F. Gary Gray.

Members of N.W.A, including Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, were involved in the film as producers or creative consultants.

The movie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2016, but lost to Open Road Films' "Spotlight."

Where to watch: Currently unavailable to stream, but you can rent the film for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

'Walk the Line' (2005)

Based on two autobiographies from country singer Johnny Cash, "Walk the Line" follows Cash's early life, his romance with June Carter, rise in the music scene and struggle with drug addiction.

Joaquin Phoenix plays Cash with Reese Witherspoon as Carter, the latter of whom won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2006.

Directed by James Mangold, the film was the all-time highest-grossing music biopic until "Straight Outta Compton" surpassed it in 2015 and then "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 2018.

Where to watch: Currently unavailable to stream, but you can rent the film for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

'What's Love Got to Do with It' (1993)

Adapted from music icon Tina Turner's autobiography "I, Tina," "What's Love Got to Do with It" stars Angela Bassett as the singer and Laurence Fishburne as her husband, Ike Turner.

The film shows Tina Turner's life from a rural upbringing to her rise in stardom, along with her abusive marriage to Ike Turner.

Bassett was nominated for a Golden Globe and Academy Award in 1994. She won her first and only Golden Globe Award.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu.

