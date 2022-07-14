ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NJ Devils sign Ondřej Palát to 5-year deal, reports say

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxrA5_0gfTbcS600

Hours after being passed over in the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Devils did not end the first day of free agency without bringing in a target at left wing.

Overnight, they reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with free-agent winger Ondřej Palát. Specifics of the deal have not been announced but it is believed to be around $6 million AAV. The news was first reported by ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

Gaudreau:Devils burned as ex-Flames star shocks NHL, heads to Columbus

Palát is 31 years old and has spent all 10 of his previous NHL seasons in Tampa Bay. He scored 143 goals for the Lightning, helping them claim consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Palát was a Calder trophy runner-up in 2013-14 and received votes for three straight seasons for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded to the league's top defensive forward.

With 138 games of playoff experience, Palát provides needed veteran leadership to the Devils, who were the youngest team in the NHL last season and have only qualified for the playoffs once since the 2012-13 season.

Speculation on Wednesday suggested that both Gaudreau and Palát would sign with the Devils to give the team a pair of scoring left wingers. The Devils were able to at least sign Palát, who had been a consistent source of offense in Tampa Bay for years. He scored 18 goals last season, the most since his rookie season of 2013-14, and has had at least 24 assists in each of the last nine seasons. That degree of consistency along with the young forwards in New Jersey can make Palát a valuable signing for the Devils.

The signing officially puts the Devils ahead of the cap floor, but still gives the team nearly $17.5 million in space with restricted free agents like Miles Wood and Jesper Bratt still needing to be worked out. While many of the big names in free agency are finding homes, it also does not mean the Devils are necessarily done spending.

Email: aitken@northjersey.com

Twitter: @robertaitkenjr

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Blue Jackets New Signee Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau skipped his hometown team to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his contract with the Calgary Flames expired. That means a new WAG is coming to Ohio. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, is a familiar face in NHL circles. However, details about her background continue to elude her newlywed husband’s fans. So we reveal everything about who the new Blue Jackets WAG is in this Meredith Gaudreau wiki.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Ondřej Palát
Person
Kevin Weekes
The Spun

Yankees Now Unlikely To Pursue Prominent Trade Target

The New York Yankees are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The decision to withdrawal trade interest reportedly stems from Benintendi's status as an unvaccinated player. "Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated. NYY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Show Internal Dysfunction on Day 1 of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022 offseason with the announced intention to “aggressively retool” their way back into playoff contention after the embarrassment of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Despite a desire from portions of the fan base for a long-term rebuild, the commitment to winning inevitably led to excitement about potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau to fill the void of “top-end talent” on Philadelphia’s roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Devils#The Devils#Nj#Espn#Stanley Cup#The Frank J Selke Trophy
The Hockey Writers

Blues Rejuvinate Fourth Line with Leivo & Acciari

For most NHL teams, the fourth line is an afterthought until it’s needed. Then, those players come under intense scrutiny and are forced to deliver big results in short bursts. Fourth liners that succeed often become beloved players and may even move up the lineup. Fourth liners that fail often return to the American Hockey League and may not see the NHL stage again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy