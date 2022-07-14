ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I wanted to have that accomplishment': Iowans use DMACC program to get high school diplomas

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Crystal Beyers was a good student who loved math growing up in Jefferson.

But her path to high school graduation came to an abrupt halt at age 16, when she quit school to work two jobs and support her younger sister, who was pregnant and struggling with homelessness.

"I was basically told by my mom that I needed to leave school and take care of her," Beyers said. "I was pretty grown up by 16."

Beyers, now 41, always wanted to go back to school and get her diploma. She tried three times over the years to get her GED, but found that, as a working mother of two girls, it was difficult to attend in-person classes.

In 2021, Beyers was offered a job as a jailer at the Greene County Sherriff’s Office on one condition: she had to earn her high school equivalency diploma.

Beyers qualified for the "Bridges to Success" program through Des Moines Area Community College, which allowed her to do coursework, take practice tests and meet with a coach remotely. She completed her High School Equivalency Test just a month after enrolling.

"Just the ease of the program, it was great," Beyers said. "I could work at my own pace and schedule my tests, then go take them. There wasn't a lot of 'away from my family' time."

On Sunday, Beyers was one of nearly 140 graduates who walked the stage at the largest-ever DMACC high school equivalency diploma graduation ceremony.

'So much joy and excitement': A closer look at the DMACC HiSET program

The HiSET was introduced in Iowa in 2014 to replace the GED as the assessment tool used to award high school equivalency diplomas in the state. There are 23 states that use the HiSET rather than the GED.

The HiSET is a series of five tests covering writing, science, math, social studies, and literature and the arts. Through the DMACC HiSET program, Iowans who want their high school equivalency diploma have access to free classes, coaching, testing and resources.

"The thing that's most rewarding about our program is it's competency-based," said Eric Sundermeyer, associate director for Adult Education and Literacy at DMACC. "We will have students that are making progress toward their equivalency diploma at all times of the year. So we've had students that graduate every month of the year, and we always have a student that graduates."

According to Sundermeyer, the program is unique because of the flexibility around adult learners' busy schedules.

"There's so many circumstances that they work through, so a traditional class sometimes doesn't work," Sundermeyer said. "We have classes offered during the day. We have classes offered in the afternoons. We have classes offered in the evening. We've even done some on weekends before, and when COVID hit, we switched to entirely remote. So that's offered a whole new level of flexibility."

Approximately 34,000 central Iowa adults do not have a high school diploma, according to DMACC. Making classes and resources easily accessible to working Iowans can help change those numbers, Sundermeyer believes.

"I think on the adult education side, one of the biggest challenges for students sometimes is either child care or transportation," Sundermeyer said. "Because we now have offerings for them to join remotely at the same time class is going on, it takes away both of those as a barrier for them."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time since December 2019 that the DMACC HiSET program has held an in-person graduation ceremony. Graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 participated.

"It's the most rewarding thing that we do in our program, to be able to see the students and their support systems and have them all be there," Sundermeyer said. "I was in the K-12 system before and went through a lot of graduations there, but the equivalency diploma ceremony is like no other you can experience. There's just so much joy and excitement and energy there."

After leaving school to provide for his family, Des Moines resident has now graduated

Elmer “Elmo” Nevarez, 28, was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and lived in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving to Des Moines as an adult. His bilingual home fueled his love of learning.

"I liked language arts and reading, because growing up in a Spanish household with Spanish being my first language and in school, I was learning English," Nevarez said. "So I was able to learn both languages at the same time while using the skills I was taught at school."

Nevarez was about three credits short of the requirement for a high school diploma, but his family needed him to work.

"Working full time and going to school full time just ended up getting to be way too much for me to handle," Nevarez said. "The need for money at home became greater than me having to go to school. So that's what happened. I picked up going to work more and making more money so I could provide a home with my mom, who was a single mom at the time."

Nevarez knew he wanted to finish school someday, and began looking into high school equivalency options when he moved to Des Moines about two years ago.

"I had some pretty good things going on in my life," Nevarez said. "I have a decent job. So I suggested that I should try to get my GED because I needed to do something else with my time and something good."

He enrolled in the DMACC HiSET program, where he received resources and coaching for about four months. The first HiSET test section he took was "nerve-racking," Nevarez said, but he quickly pushed through all five tests and earned his high school equivalency diploma.

"My coach was really good at pushing me, motivating me to continue just doing one after the other to keep my mind fresh, and it actually worked out great," Nevarez said. "It was on me to get it done throughout the whole process, but they made it so easy just to do it yourself, and having the coaches there for you at any given time really helps."

Nevarez wants adults going back to school to know that they "have nothing to lose and everything to gain." He was one of the speakers at the graduation ceremony, a role he prepared for by practicing in front of the mirror.

"It's just something that I've always aspired to do a little bit in the back of my mind," Nevarez said. "It's a great opportunity that I never thought I'd be given. It's incredible. There's nothing more to be other than grateful, because it's really cool. It was so quick and easy to achieve."

High school cut short by a car crash, Davenport native now has her diploma

Growing up in Davenport, Jeannie Banks liked school and excelled in history and science.

A car crash during her junior year of high school changed everything. With her ankle broken and needing crutches to get around, her mom and the school district decided that "going back to high school at that juncture wasn't the best idea," according to Banks.

The district offered her alternative schooling options, but "I was young and dumb and didn't want to do that," Banks said.

She wanted to work in retail or hospitality, career paths that she believed would not require a high school diploma.

Banks, now 34, eventually realized that she did want to pursue a high school equivalency diploma.

"I was tired of not having my high school diploma," Banks said. "There was some shame involved in that for me and knowing I didn't graduate. And so I just wanted to say that I did. I wanted to have that accomplishment."

She signed up for a program in Davenport, and switched to the DMACC HiSET program when she moved to Ames.

"It really felt like they were there to help us," Banks said. "And it was kind of like a core group of us, so it kind of felt like a community after awhile. We were all there for the same reason and we would help each other. And that was probably my favorite part."

Banks took the science and social studies tests before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She took the other three during the pandemic, which only added to her nerves.

"The math test was ... well, I don't think I slept at all the night before," Banks said. "I was as prepared as I could have been, but I was still just a bundle of nerves before that one."

Nevertheless, she passed all five tests and earned her high school equivalency diploma. She wants others to know that while going back to school as an adult is difficult, the right program and resources make all the difference.

"Even though it's more difficult, that shouldn't scare you," Banks said. "Especially with DMACC, they're really great about giving you resources to make sure that you are prepared."

Banks overcame public speaking nerves to give a speech at the graduation, hoping to encourage others to take the leap and go back to school.

"Mostly, I hope people just take away from it that it doesn't matter how late in life that you do this," Banks said. "It's something to be really proud of. The future right now looks really bleak, because there's a lot of bad going on in the world, but you can make your own future brighter."

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

