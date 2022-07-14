ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Toddler drowns in swimming pool in Hayes Township on July 6

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJyW1_0gfTbLdr00

GAYLORD — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post on July 6 responded to a report of a 1-year old male who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by his mother.

The residence in Hayes Township has an above-ground pool and the toddler gained access by climbing the ladder. The toddler was outside with other children while the mother was inside the home. The other children were on the trampoline and did not see the toddler enter the pool. When the mother realized the toddler was missing, she found him floating, unresponsive in the pool.

The last time the toddler was seen before entering the pool was estimated at between 10 and 25 minutes. The child was taken to Munson Otsego Memorial Hospital and flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the third child to die from an accidental drowning in Otsego County in less than one month. The state police and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Children’s Protective Services unit urge parents and guardians to take proper precautions when a child is near a body of water or there is a pool on the property.

To learn more about what you can do to reduce the risk of a child drowning visit www.childrenssafetynetwork.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital

A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Gaylord, MI
Accidents
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Gaylord, MI
Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

"He needs our help, y'all!" Family pleads for tips in case of Ypsilanti man who disappeared after visiting Detroit area

(WWJ) A Michigan family is again reaching out to the public for tips to help find a Ypsilanti man who's been missing for a year and-a-half. Crime Stoppers of offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading the location of Marquise "Boogie" Burns, who disappeared after visiting family members in the Detroit area on March 9, 2021.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Toddler#Michigan State Police#Accident#Protective Services
CBS News

"Hero" police officer and suspect both killed in Detroit shooting

A police officer and a suspect were both killed in a shooting on Detroit's west side, authorities said Wednesday night. The officer was fatally shot at about 7:40 p.m. local time after police responded to a report of shots fired. Police then came upon a suspect who had exited a building armed with a gun, according to the Detroit Police Department. Four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
960 The Ref

Michigan zoo introduces new calf named Pumpkin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan zoo introduced their brand-new calf, who is officially named Pumpkin. John Ball Zoo announced Wednesday that they have received a donation from 2 Men & A Hen which is a brand-new calf who will be joining the zoo’s Hobby Farm. JBZ said...
MICHIGAN STATE
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy