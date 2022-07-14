ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

South Side Neighborhood Watch

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVENTRY: A Lockwood Street man was charged with assault July 6 after a landscaper reported the man spit on him following an argument in a Manchester Road parking lot, where the victim was trimming weeds around the man’s vehicle. A woman reported July 7 she went to a...

www.akron.com

Antelope Valley Press

Medical examiner: 26 bullets removed from Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died, last month, at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

String of car break-ins making gym goers anxious

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Could going to the gym put a target on your back?. Burn Boot Camp in Avon Lake told 19 News they’ve had 3 car break-ins in the past 6 months, the latest just Thursday. “We were able to see that individual and they pulled...
AVON LAKE, OH
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland Friday. The shooting happened around 2:10 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS. Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information from Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force Checkpoints in Canton Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task force with a couple of sobriety checkpoints Friday in the city of Canton. They’ll be setting up along East Tusc near Cherry Avenue and on Raff Road, just south of West Tusc.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect sought in torching of Warren home

The Ohio Fire Marshal has filed an arson charge against a Warren man accused of torching a home in that city. One count of aggravated arson has been filed against 32-year-old Allen Grossbeck in Warren Municipal Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Investigators believe Grossbeck set fire...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning. Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Willoughby police solve 1980 murder of Cleveland Heights HS grad

After 42 years, the murder of Willoughby resident Nadine Madger, a Cleveland Heights High School graduate, has been solved. Madger, who graduated high school in 1973, was found stabbed over 40 times in her Willoughby apartment on Jan. 11, 1980, with her infant son, Daniel, unharmed in his playpen. Her husband, Mark found them after he returned from work.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Council reflects on death of Jayland Walker

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Akron City Council members reflected on the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker during the July 11 Council meeting. According to Akron Police Department (APD) officials, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Thayer and East Tallmadge avenues at approximately 12:30 a.m. Walker refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated onto state Route 8. One officer reported a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle, it slowed at the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street and Walker jumped from the car and fled on foot. Officers then chased him into a parking lot, where police reported “actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” and shot Walker. They administered first aid until EMS arrived, when Walker was pronounced dead.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Man fatally shot at Cleveland car wash

CLEVELAND — A man was fatally shot at a car wash in Cleveland on Friday, 3News has confirmed. The shooting took place at a car wash located in the 11600 block of Saint Clair Avenue. The suspect fled the scene in a black Cadillac CTS that was reported as stolen out of South Euclid.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Summit Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

