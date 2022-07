Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5199 of Oceanside needs to replace its long-neglected roof and on July 2, asked the community to help chip in at a community barbecue event. “We’ve needed a new roof for eight years, it keeps getting worse and worse; at first it was just a little drip but now it’s a flood,” Tim Hickey, Building Manager said. “There was a huge A/C unit up there that somebody stole scrap metal out of two years ago and now all the water gets in and comes through the building.”

OCEANSIDE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO