Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we have listed some of the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles for you and your family to have a treat. To find out the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles, we have sourced Yelp reviews and rankings. So take advantage of National Ice Cream Day's deals and have a guilt-free day enjoying life's little pleasures.
Located in Santa Clarita, Villa in The City of angels provides accommodations with a private pool, a terrace and garden views. This air-conditioned villa has 5 bedrooms, a flat-screen TV, and a kitchen. The Master's University is 2.3 miles from the villa. The nearest airport is Hollywood Burbank Airport, 15...
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed today that the county has officially entered the CDC’s “High” Community Level. Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what...
Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, which is the perfect spot for a restaurant, a new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
The Hollywood Bowl is celebrating 100 years of summer this year, and you've got a backstage pass. Here's what to eat at the Hollywood Bowl, plus some insider secrets about special events that can have you drinking for free.
A tropical storm is forming in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico. The next storm is set to be named Estelle. It is likely to bring strong waves for surfers off the Southern California coast later in the week.
Located 1,602 feet atop a mountain on scenic Catalina Island—offshore of Palos Verdes, California, and easily seen from the coastline of the Los Angeles basin—Catalina Airport is a bucket list destination for many pilots. Many who have been there make it a point to re-turn to enjoy the challenge of the airport and all that the area has to offer. Much like the iconic Sedona Air-port in Arizona, the ground drops off dramatically at each end of the 3,000-foot runway, making the approach challenging enough that most LA-region aircraft rental facilities require a special checkout for pilots who want to take an airplane to the island. If you’re looking for a fun challenge, Catalina is a terrific choice that also offers great attractions and delicious food.
Yelp unveiled its favorite places to eat in the L.A./San Fernando Valley area this week, and four spots in West Hollywood made the list. WHAT THEY SAID: We specialize in Pinsa (Roman style pizza). Our dough is made up of high concentration of water and long cold fermentation, the process allows the dough to a natural rise, making our Pinsa extra light, low in fat, low calorie and easy to digest with the result of a divine crunchy bite. Buon appetito….
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 14, 2022) -- Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, a premier outdoor retail destination, the new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The highly anticipated restaurant has undergone a complete remodel to breathe new life into a rooftop atmosphere featuring greenery, candlelit trees, earthy joinery design components, and more. All of these elements combined with unparalleled service create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera." The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30am for brunch, featuring DJs and live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable.
Ok… let’s see about finding you some Saturday to-dos. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 16) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County fell back below $6 on Saturday, dropping 3.3 cents to $5.988 for its 32nd consecutive decrease and 33rd in the last 34 days. The average price has dropped 47.2 cents over the past 34 days, including...
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. It's no secret that getting to...
Record inflation is hitting consumer pocketbooks hard, and in Southern California, basic groceries are nearly 11% more expensive than last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Los Angeles Times staff writer Hugo Martin recently visited major supermarkets across the city to find out where you can spend less.
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of San Gabriel just announced that the 8th Annual Dumpling & Beer Festival will be returning to the historic Mission District on Friday, October 14 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. By News Desk. The popular foodie event will once again feature a...
Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
A notable and unique home has recently been made available for purchase in Venice. It is an artistic custom home located at 2419 Ocean Avenue and is listed at $2,799,950. This eclectic property has three bedrooms, three and a half baths, with a loft office and a detached guest house that could also be used as studio space for a total of 2,671 square feet of living space on a .62 acre lot.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price on an undeveloped property that he is selling from $34 million to $45 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. This parcel is located in Bel Air at 805 Nimes Place and Gilinski originally purchased it from Robert Shapiro, a Ponzi scheme ringleader who was convicted of that crime. The listing has been on the market since May of 2021 so it seems odd that Gilinski would raise the price after it has remained on the market, unsold, for this long.
