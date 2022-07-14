89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, LA Dec 31, 2022 – pre-sale password

One of the leaders of the Black Information Network, Tanita Myers, died on July 13 in New Orleans. She was 49. “Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network,” Tony Coles, division president for iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group and BIN president, wrote in a note to staff, according to InsideRadio. “We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”

