Some of the most fascinating paddling in the area can be found around Amelia Island and Nassau County. Many of the area’s journeys include gorgeous backgrounds of beaches and salt marshes, but Nassau County also offers a trip that has elements of the Okefenokee Swamp in it. Northeast Florida provides paddlers a broad range of paddling environments, from moderate to wild, from calm, blackwater rivers to the rapid, tumultuous waters of Cumberland Sound. From this guide on kayaking Fernandina beach, we are looking forward to sharing all useful information with you.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO