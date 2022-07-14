Girl, 6, dies from injuries in wreck

TRINITY — A 6-year-old girl from Greensboro died Wednesday from injuries received in a wreck that happened Sunday on I-85 when an SUV slammed into the back of the vehicle the girl was in, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported.

The girl’s father, Sherone Lee Shoffner, 43, of Greensboro, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 85 near Finch Farm Road about 5:50 a.m. Sunday when it was rear-ended by a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Natisha Lafaye Poindexter, 41, of Burlington, the Highway Patrol said.

Both vehicles then went off the right side of the road and struck a series of trees.

Shoffner, his daughter and two other passengers in his vehicle — Latasha Boykins Shoffner, 36, of Greensboro and a 14-year-old child — had serious, life-threatening injuries and were taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Poindexter and two passengers in her vehicle — Sharon Tennille Brower, 45, of Raleigh and a 9-year-old child — had serious injuries and also were taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital.

The Highway Patrol was notified on Wednesday that the 6-year-old died.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, but this is an ongoing investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

Charges are expected to be filed against Poindexter.