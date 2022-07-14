Too Many Zooz in Cambridge, MA – presale code

Ayr Wellness, Back Bay's first cannabis dispensary, opened this week across the street from the Prudential Center.Why it matters: Ayr is just the fourth dispensary in Boston, and it's breaking into a neighborhood known for high-end shopping."That gets rid of the stigma," says Dwan Packnett, vice president of government relations and community investment for Ayr. Details: The 4,500-square-foot dispensary has chrome-colored beams and ceilings, which employees liken to the interior of a spaceship.Ayr sells vapes, edibles, flower and other cannabis products on one of the city's busiest streets. Is it a spaceship? No, it's a dispensary. Photo: Steph Solis/AxiosThe...
Comments / 0