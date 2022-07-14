Too Many Zooz in Cambridge, MA – presale code

BOSTON -- Through music, dance, games, and food, an outdoor event in Boston this weekend has brought lots of smiles and joy to the faces of Black Bostonians.The movement behind the event Saturday, which took place on Lawn on D in South Boston, is called "Boston While Black," or BWB. The event, titled "The BWB Family Reunion '22," brought black students and professionals together who are seeking to make connections in the community and in the city. "So [it's for] both people from here who want to better navigate Boston professionally and people that move here that want to build community...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO