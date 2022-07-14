ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Too Many Zooz in Cambridge, MA – presale code

 2 days ago

The Too Many Zooz pre-sale code everyone has been searching for is available now! This official Too Many Zooz presale is for the 2022 tour and gives you immediate access to Too Many Zooz tickets for a short time.

Archers of Loaf in Cambridge, MA – presale code

The Archers of Loaf presale password everyone has been waiting for is finally here! For a very limited time you can buy tickets before the public. You won't want to miss Archers of Loaf's show in Cambridge, MA do you? Tickets will certainly sell out when they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell-out.
The Murlocs in Cambridge, MA – presale code

We have the Murlocs presale code!! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for The Murlocs before they go on sale. If you don't buy your tickets to The Murlocs's show in Cambridge during the presale you might not be able to acquire them before they are all gone!
CBS Boston

To Do List: Boston Little Saigon Night Market; Neil Diamond musical

BOSTON --  If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's the inaugural Boston Little Saigon Night Market on Saturday and a Broadway-bound musical in town until August. BOSTON LANDING FREE SUMMER EVENTS Boston Landing in Brighton is bringing events back to the local community. All events are located at Boston Landing's Guest Street campus. They are open to the public and free with refreshments and beverages available for purchase. All events are typically held rain or shine.The summer schedule includes: Outdoor Movie Nights – July 20, August 17, and September 14 from 7 p.m .– 10:30 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
FREE Outdoor Movie Screenings To Check Out This Summer

People have definitely started going back to the movies with summer blockbusters like: Top Gun Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more. But it's also a great time to get outside with family and friends to check out free outdoor movie screenings.
Iconic Chinese restaurant Salem Lowe will close

The North Shore eatery had a long run of over 50 years. Salem Lowe, the North Shore Chinese restaurant located in Salem Willows Park, will close its door for good following dinner on August 14, making this summer the popular restaurant's last. The neighborhood spot has been in business for over 50 years.
"Boston While Black" event connects black students with local community

BOSTON -- Through music, dance, games, and food, an outdoor event in Boston this weekend has brought lots of smiles and joy to the faces of Black Bostonians.The movement behind the event Saturday, which took place on Lawn on D in South Boston, is called "Boston While Black," or BWB. The event, titled "The BWB Family Reunion '22," brought black students and professionals together who are seeking to make connections in the community and in the city.
It Happens Here: Mei Mei Dumplings in Boston

BOSTON – While the Red Sox seem to get all the attention in Boston's Fenway neighborhood, it is actually a hub for higher learning and the arts. Nine colleges and Universities are there, along with the Museum of Fine Arts, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and Boston Symphony Hall. Back Bay Fens park is smack dab in the center, bringing beauty of the country right into the heart of city.Inside Irene Li's small kitchen space, it's about bringing a unique Chinese taste to Massachusetts.
Concerts in Boston: See Who's Hitting The Stage in 2022

Some of the music industry's biggest acts are set to light up stages in Boston and across Massachusetts this year. However, city officials continue to encourage residents and concertgoers to take precaution as COVID-19 cases around New England continue to rise.
Take the MBTA to These Five Local Swimming Holes near Boston

Going for a dip is only a bus, train, or commuter rail ride away. It's hot. It's humid. And sitting in hours of traffic to go to a crowded Cape beach is only going to make it worse.
Boston Back Bay's first dispensary opens its doors

Ayr Wellness, Back Bay's first cannabis dispensary, opened this week across the street from the Prudential Center.Why it matters: Ayr is just the fourth dispensary in Boston, and it's breaking into a neighborhood known for high-end shopping."That gets rid of the stigma," says Dwan Packnett, vice president of government relations and community investment for Ayr. Details: The 4,500-square-foot dispensary has chrome-colored beams and ceilings, which employees liken to the interior of a spaceship.Ayr sells vapes, edibles, flower and other cannabis products on one of the city's busiest streets.
27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day.
Michelle Wu announces Boston summer movie nights

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a summer movie night series throughout the city's parks, set to start on August 2 and run through September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, August 2. "The Mitchells vs. the Machines". Pinebank, Jamaica...
