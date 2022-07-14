ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (AP) — A 14-year-old girl died Thursday at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark, police said, reportedly when the rear part of a roller-coaster ride came off the rails. A 13 year-old boy suffered injuries to one hand, police said. Henrik...

www.sfgate.com

