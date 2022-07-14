ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

See Inside Stunning $31 Million ADK Estate That Could Break Sale Records

By Polly
 2 days ago
The most expensive home in Lake Placid has just hit the market. The private majestic estate is your own paradise that is rarely offered anywhere in the world and comes complete with a treehouse, tunnels, shooting range, snow sledding hill, and an awesome she shed. The compound has security...

Big winners at grand opening of Evans & White

Evans and White Ace Hardware, Potsdam, recently announced the winners of its grand opening drawings. The store, under new ownership by North Country businessman Clark Porter, held a grand opening July 8-10, with sales, product giveaways and outdoor grilling demonstrations. The store has added almost two thirds more inventory and reopened portions of the store that had been closed for some time. Evans & White has been in continuous operation in downtown Potsdam for the last 100 years. Above, the winner of the Weber grill giveaway was Molly Pressey (center), at left is Keith Martin, assistant manager. At right is manager Mike Ober. Other winners in the grand opening product giveaway drawings were Kevin and Rebeca Kingsley, Diane Dummond, Melissa Streeter, Judy Brassard and Dawn Atkinson. Evans & White photo.
POTSDAM, NY
Help Solve Mystery Of This ATV Stuck In An Upstate New York Lake

New York State Rangers have stumbled upon many crazy things while on the job, but this one is a little different than most. Forest Rangers up in Franklin County were completing a boat patrol on Tupper Lake when they noticed something weird on the shoreline. When they got closer, they found an ATV half submerged into the water.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Woman found dead inside car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose body was found inside a car Thursday in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. Police identified the victim as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. An autopsy has been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Marcy, NY
