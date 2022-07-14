See Inside Stunning $31 Million ADK Estate That Could Break Sale Records

Evans and White Ace Hardware, Potsdam, recently announced the winners of its grand opening drawings. The store, under new ownership by North Country businessman Clark Porter, held a grand opening July 8-10, with sales, product giveaways and outdoor grilling demonstrations. The store has added almost two thirds more inventory and reopened portions of the store that had been closed for some time. Evans & White has been in continuous operation in downtown Potsdam for the last 100 years. Above, the winner of the Weber grill giveaway was Molly Pressey (center), at left is Keith Martin, assistant manager. At right is manager Mike Ober. Other winners in the grand opening product giveaway drawings were Kevin and Rebeca Kingsley, Diane Dummond, Melissa Streeter, Judy Brassard and Dawn Atkinson. Evans & White photo.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO