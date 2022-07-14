ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Dippin Donuts owners sentenced to prison in multimillion dollar tax evasion, fraud case

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
The owners of local donut shop chain Dippin Donuts were sentenced to prison Wednesday in federal court in Utica after being convicted last fall of hiding more than $2.8 million in cash sales and evading more than $650,000 in individual taxes, according to court records.

John and Helen Zourdos owned and operated Dippin Donuts with their son Dimitrios Zourdos, with shops on Erie Boulevard and Black River Boulevard in Rome and on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. They were charged and later convicted of hiding cash sales from the IRS as well as paying some employees "off the books."

John Zourdos was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison, with three years supervised release, according to court records. Dimitrios Zourdos was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and three years supervised release. Both are due in prison Aug. 16.

Helen Zourdos was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison, with three years supervised release. Her sentence does not begin until June 15, 2023, according to court records.

All three family members were also sentenced to pay over $2 million each in restitution to the IRS, according to court records. Prosecutors stated in court documents John and Helen Zourdos have a net worth close to $3.4 million.

Judge David Hurd also recommended each be sent to a prison close to the Rome area.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

