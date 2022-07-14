ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dad Abandons Son At Pre-School After Discovering He’s Not The Father

By Honey German
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePfer_0gfTYPxU00

A man in China reportedly has turned his back on his young son after discovering he’s not actually his biological offspring — and left him abandoned at preschool.

The 5-year-old, who is being identified under the pseudonym “ Xiao Rui, ” was abandoned last week by his father, who dropped him off for school per usual but failed to return to EVER.

Xiao had a backpack with him containing only a change of clothes and a mobile phone, reported the Jiangxi Morning Daily via the South China Morning Post.

