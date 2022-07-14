West Chester police investigating after rash of car break-ins

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon Post troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Harlan Township on July 15. Thomas Williams, 32, of Felicity, Ohio, and Elizabeth Herlinger, 34, of Leesburg, Ohio, were on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when Williams lost control of the vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in West Chester are warning drivers that criminals have been causing plenty of headaches — by quickly breaking into cars and stealing whatever they can get their hands on. In a video released by the police department, a thief with a window...
HAMILTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a lake after going missing at a New Jersey park Thursday, police said. The boy had been missing for less than an hour when police responded to a call around 5 p.m. at John A. Roebling Memorial Park, near Overlook Avenue, in Hamilton Township.
Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – On July 15, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 216.5 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near MP #216.5. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the back of the box truck. The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the box truck for unknown reasons. The Toyota was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.
WATERFORD TWP, Mich. – Officials need help to identify two women involved with using stolen credit cards to make purchases around Metro Detroit. The suspect’s descriptions are below. Police note that suspect one was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox. Suspect #2Description. HairLong Blonde Hair. Height5′5″. Weight200 lbs.
Grain Valley, Mo. — An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said. The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers)...
NEWARK, Del.- Police have arrested a New York man believed to have robbed eight banks in New Castle and Kent counties over the course of two months. On July 12, the Newark Police Department located and arrested Calvin Samuels, 39, of ValleyStream, N.Y., after a bank robbery at the TD Bank, located at 230 East Delaware Ave. Through investigative means, officers connected Samuels to a total of eight bank robberies that occurred throughout New Castle and Kent Counties beginning in May 2022 within the city limits of Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Middletown.
BERKELEY – Two drivers are seriously injured as a result of a crash near a Garden State Parkway entrance this morning, police said. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the area of Double Trouble Road and the Garden State Parkway South entrance. According to police, a 2012 Honda...
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Officials have closed a section of West Chester Road after a vehicle crashed into a railroad bridge, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Barret Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road.
The body of an Ohio man has been recovered in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities say Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. The boy also drowned. Separately, the body of a 60-year-old […]
OLDE WEST CHESTER, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 beyond Cincinnati Dayton Road has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 8:25 a.m. The left lane along southbound I-75 beyond Cincinnati Dayton Road is blocked...
It seems like every few weeks there’s a news story about a rash of car thefts in New Jersey that culminates with the police in that town scolding residents to lock their damn cars. This week’s featured town is Old Tappan. There have been several car thefts recently...
A Minnesota man who claimed his camper bearing a “Trump 2020” flag was set ablaze in a politically motivated attack two years ago has been federally charged as prosecutors say he staged the fire to rake in nearly $80,000 in insurance claims and donations. Denis Vladmirovich Molla, of...
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
The new companion bridge that will be built along side the Brent Spence over the Ohio River will be about half the size of the original that was proposed ten years ago. The Governors of Ohio and Kentucky announcing that the new design significantly reduces the impact on surrounding properties.
There's not a lot of empathy for Ohio children who are raped and need abortions – at least not from many Republicans in the Buckeye State. The case of the 10-year-old who was forced to go out of state for a medical procedure because of Ohio's new abortion law made national news as the ramifications of Roe v. Wade's reversal become clearer. But this week was packed with other news, too, including a big announcement from the founder of one of Cincinnati's most beloved events. Catch up on the major headlines below.
