West Chester police investigating after rash of car break-ins

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – On July 15, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 216.5 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near MP #216.5. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the back of the box truck. The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the box truck for unknown reasons. The Toyota was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO