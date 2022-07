UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he stole a woman’s cell phone and later fired a gunshot at her vehicle. The investigation started on July 8 when a woman reported an incident to Utica police that had happened the day prior. She alleges that 23-year-old Markus Dibrango, who she is acquainted with, approached her on Varick Street and stole her cell phone and ID from her hand before fleeing the scene.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO