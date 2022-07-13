ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Italy’s Government Risks Break as Coalition Ally Set to Quit

By Chiara Albanese
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly’s Five Star Movement will refuse to back Mario Draghi’s government in a confidence vote on Thursday,...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Ukraine’s Debt Future in Flux as State Gas Giant Asks for Delay

Ukraine’s pile of $24.5 billion in foreign debt is coming into increasing focus after the war-torn nation’s state-owned energy company moved to delay payments on its bonds. The eastern European nation, which is nearing its fifth month under attack by Russian troops, ordered NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to seek...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Giuseppe Conte
The Guardian

China floods leave at least 12 dead, with thousands evacuated

Flash floods in south-west and north-west China have left at least a dozen dead and put thousands of others in harm’s way, state media has reported. In the south-western province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

IMF in Positive Engagement With Argentina, Welcomes Govt Efforts - Spokesman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund had a "very positive" first engagement with Argentina's recently named economy minister Silvina Batakis, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. "I hope that our staff team on Argentina, including our resident representative in Buenos Aires, are already engaging with the minister and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Five Star Movement#Senate
BBC

Tory leadership race: Stakes high as debate exposes rifts

The race to be our next prime minister is reaching a crucial phase. By Wednesday, the shortlist will have been whittled down to two by Conservative MPs, who will then be put to Conservative party members over summer. There is a lot to play for in the next few days...
WORLD
Bloomberg

How to Solve the Mideast’s Easiest Problem

Everywhere US President Joe Biden has gone in the Middle East this week, he has confronted critical yet near-insoluble challenges, from forging peace between Israel and the Palestinians to thwarting Iran’s nuclear brinkmanship. That’s all the more reason for the US and its partners to hurry up and fix the easiest problem they face.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
PC Gamer

UK Government's loot box inquiry says no changes to law, asks industry to self-regulate

"The evidence base on loot boxes is still emerging, and direct government intervention may risk unintended consequences" The UK Government has issued a formal response to its 2020 call for evidence on loot boxes in videogames. In short: The UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) doesn't think the government should regulate loot boxes in videogames at this time, rather that the games industry should be encouraged to self-regulate in order to avoid the necessity of legislative action.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian troops pressed their offensive in Ukraine’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies. “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU (state security service) have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said. “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. Zelenskyy dismissed Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend and former business partner whom he had appointed to head the SBU. Bakanov had come under growing criticism over security breaches since the war began; Politico last month cited several unidentified Ukrainian and Western sources saying Zelenskyy was looking to replace him.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy