Monaca man sentenced to 15 years in prison for cocaine distribution

PITTSBURGH — After pleading guilty to violating federal narcotics laws, a Monaca man will now face 15 years in prison.

On July 13, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Cadee Akins Sr., 50, to 15 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of cocaine across Beaver County and the Pittsburgh region. Court documents indicate Akins had been in possession of 5 kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base at the time of his arrest.

During the federal investigation, it was found Akins distributed cocaine to multiple individuals, who then distributed cocaine to lower-level dealers and end users from November 2017 to September 2020. During a traffic stop in July 2019, law enforcement also seized two kilograms of cocaine from Akin's rental vehicle. Another traffic stop in March 2022 was also noted in the court proceedings, as law enforcement seized approximately $50,600 in drug proceeds from the defendant, according to court documents.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General were credited for leading the investigation into Akins.