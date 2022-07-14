ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ana De Armas Reflected On The “Horrible” Media Attention Surrounding Her Highly Publicized Relationship With Ben Affleck And Admitted That It Led Her To Leave LA

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOuTv_0gfTXnEF00

Ana de Armas is looking back at the media scrutiny that surrounded her highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOV6z_0gfTXnEF00
Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

But first, let’s rewind back to March 2020, when our story begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kIb6_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

Though this specific month in history may be best known for the start of COVID-19 lockdowns, it also marks the conception of one of pop culture’s most memorable celeb couples, Ben and Ana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4x5N_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

It’s understood that the duo got friendly while filming their thriller, Deep Water . The movie wrapped shooting in early 2020, about a month before Ana and Ben first sparked dating rumors while on a trip to Cuba in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8gZB_0gfTXnEF00
Mega / GC Images

After being photographed looking cozy on their Cuban vacation, the couple confirmed their romance about a month later when Ana shared a since-deleted photograph of herself and Ben celebrating her 32nd birthday.

Instagram: @ana_d_armas

And while the world as we knew it may have been placed on hold amid national lockdowns, there was absolutely nothing stopping Ben and Ana — fondly dubbed: BenAna — from reveling in the joy of their newfound love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfsaI_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

As you’ll probably remember, the couple were photographed constantly over the course of 2020 — often with their dogs, sometimes drinking iced coffee, always walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ggVD_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

In fact, Ben and Ana were snapped so much during this time that they even appeared to play a bizarre prank on the paparazzi, with Ana enlisting the help of Ben’s three kids to strategically place a cardboard cutout of herself on the front lawn of her LA home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1lzA_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

But, jokes aside, it really seemed as if things were going well between the two, and naturally, they were crowned the It couple of quarantine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Avvm_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

However, things eventually came crumbling down in January 2021, when, after nearly a year of dating, BenAna called it quits .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BF3iB_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told People at the time, claiming that their decision to part ways was “completely amicable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSSqc_0gfTXnEF00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Fans held out hope for the duo, though their split looked to be a done deal after a masked individual — widely presumed to be Casey Affleck — was photographed tossing the famed cardboard version of Ana into the trash outside Ben’s home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrvKs_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

Reflecting on their whirlwind romance today, Ana admitted that she found the constant attention to be pretty intense, so much so that she felt it necessary to leave LA entirely.

Instagram: @ana_d_armas

During a recent interview with Elle , the actor looked back at the highly publicized nature of their relationship, simply describing it as “horrible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8Exm_0gfTXnEF00
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

“That’s one of the reasons why I left LA,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi52P_0gfTXnEF00
Samir Hussein / WireImage

Ana clarified that the scrutiny had actually been a blessing in disguise, in that it provided her with an opportunity to reevaluate her life on the West Coast.

Instagram: @ana_d_armas

“This is not the place for me to be,” she said, recalling her decision to leave LA. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TT5V8_0gfTXnEF00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Having lived there for seven years, Ana described the city and its bright lights as a place “that keeps you anxious.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EuB4_0gfTXnEF00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing,” she added.

Instagram: @ana_d_armas

Interestingly, at the time of Ana and Ben’s breakup, sources close to the former couple had cited Ana’s desire to leave LA as a catalyst for their split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYWbp_0gfTXnEF00
Mega / GC Images

“She broke it off,” the insider claimed . “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZEhB_0gfTXnEF00
Bg004 / GC Images

With that in mind, Ana’s recent comments provide new insight into their decision to part ways, giving us reason to presume that the unwanted attention played a bigger role in the breakdown than we were previously led to believe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aq9vl_0gfTXnEF00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

But all’s well that ends well, and Ana now lives happily in New York with her new partner Paul Boukadakis, an executive at Tinder.

Instagram: @ana_d_armas

As for Ben, he eventually found love again with Jennifer Lopez. Needless to say, things are going pretty well for them too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzSGF_0gfTXnEF00
Gotham / GC Images

Read Ana’s full interview with Elle .

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

J. Lo rushed to get married before Ben Affleck could get ‘cold feet!’: source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still on cloud nine after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The lovebirds celebrated, Page Six is told, with pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to LA in the early hours of Sunday morning. And while J.Lo posted on her OnTheJLo newsletter Sunday that they were joined by their kids at the shock nuptials at a drive-through wedding chapel, Page Six is told that the only ones in attendance were Lopez’s child, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Sera, 13. They have five kids in total between them. Emme has a twin brother, Max,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ana De Armas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Bg004 Gc Images#Cuban
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
1000
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy