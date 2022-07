Six or seven years ago, becoming a principal wasn’t even on her radar. But now Amy Meyer feels “very fortunate” to be the new principal of Destin Elementary School. Meyer, a product of Okaloosa County schools, started her teaching career in the county in 2001 at Valparaiso Elementary School and never really thought about being in administration. She later transferred to Niceville High, where she taught Emotional or Behavioral Disorders and Exceptional Student Education classes, and later taught in the math department.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO