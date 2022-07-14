Motorcycle stolen from apartment building, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a motorcycle was reported stolen from a downtown apartment building.
Officers were sent to a building on the 400 block of W. Dayton St. at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, and the motorcycle’s owner told officers he left town this past weekend and returned to find his motorcycle missing.
Police say the door on the building’s parking garage is broken. The police department says officers are looking through digital evidence from the area, and the investigation is ongoing.
A description of the stolen motorcycle was not provided by police.
