ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Motorcycle stolen from apartment building, Madison police say

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1Jai_0gfTWucx00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a motorcycle was reported stolen from a downtown apartment building.

Officers were sent to a building on the 400 block of W. Dayton St. at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, and the motorcycle’s owner told officers he left town this past weekend and returned to find his motorcycle missing.

Police say the door on the building’s parking garage is broken. The police department says officers are looking through digital evidence from the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

A description of the stolen motorcycle was not provided by police.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Two cars hit with gunfire on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a weapons violation after two cars were hit with gunshots late Friday night. Around midnight on Friday, MPD got several calls of people hearing 8 to 10 gun shots. When they got to the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street, officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three teens in Madison accused of car and identity theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teens who are accused of identity theft and stealing a vehicle were arrested after investigators used an apartment complex’s surveillance cameras to determine which apartment they fled to, according to a Madison Police Department report. Three days prior to their arrest on Thursday, a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Car crashes into tree and mailbox on Madison’s East side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a crash that happened just before midnight on Friday between a car, a mailbox, and a tree. According to MPD a caller reported two vehicles speeding through the neighborhood on the 5000 block of Wintergreen Dr. before the crash. After the crash...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Apartment Building#Motorcycle#Rewritten
nbc15.com

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal Dane Co. hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run last month in the Town of Oregon pleaded not guilty Thursday, court records indicate. Timothy Pritchett, 38, is charged with hit-and-run involving a death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Pritchett appeared in Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Portage PD arrest 6, search home in meth investigation

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Police arrested six people and searched a home Friday afternoon during a drug investigation in the City of Portage, police said. The search and arrests follow a lengthy investigation into the use and distribution of meth in the City of Portage, officials say. The search Friday was carried out on the 600 block of Prospect Ave. when police arrested 6 Wisconsinites ranging 32 to 39-years-old.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

OWI suspect found standing next to toppled, burning SUV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old faces what would be his third OWI conviction after Madison Police Department officers found him and his passenger standing next to an SUV that rolled onto its side and was on fire. The MPD report did not state how the SUV ended up on...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Suspect in DeForest attempted homicides pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teen facing multiple attempted homicide charges after allegedly plotting to kidnap a former classmate pleaded not guilty to all counts against him. In addition to the four attempted first-degree attempted homicide charges, Gabriel Savage faces two different attempted first-degree sexual assault. On Friday, Savage appeared...
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man found passed out with bags of cocaine and narcotics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man had multiple baggies containing cocaine and narcotics when he was found unconscious along Warner Park Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. The suspect was in a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. and refused to get out of it when an officer...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus police officer “strangled and choked” during late night arrest

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus Police Department Officer was assaulted while completing a disorderly conduct investigation at a residential home and was attacked by the suspect in question. Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night the officer was sent to the home, where the suspect of the investigation allegedly lunged at...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Bicycle rider dies in Sauk Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicycle rider died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Merrimac Township on Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual was riding west on State Hwy. 78, near Goette Road, shortly before 1 p.m. and lost control of the bicycle. It went into traffic and was struck by the vehicle, preliminary reports indicate.
MERRIMAC, WI
nbc15.com

The Mango Man is back after surviving a serious car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mango Man Thony Clarke returned to La Fête De Marquette on Friday after missing Thursday’s event due to pain caused by a recent car wreck. Café Costa Rica food cart owner Thony Clarke never worried about losing his job as Madison’s Mango Man until a car crash totaled his truck. Clarke said another car t-boned him causing his truck to roll over on June 8.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Mukwonago police investigating 'suspicious incident' at Indianhead Beach

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Village of Mukwonago Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident reported on Monday, July 11. Police say a mother with five children were underneath the picnic shelter at Indianhead Beach, located at 820 Main Street, when she left for one minute to take the youngest child to a nearby restroom.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy