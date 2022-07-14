ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC apologises for showing wrong footballer in report about sex offence arrest

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axVIx_0gfTWASt00

BBC News has issued an on-air apology after mistakenly showing an image of the wrong Premier League footballer when reporting on a case about a player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

During the Thursday morning sports bulletin on the BBC News channel, an image of Chelsea player Raheem Sterling, believed to have been used on an unrelated earlier story about his recent club transfer, was shown behind sports presenter Mike Bushell while he gave an update on the arrest.

Another presenter later explained the mistake was due to a “technical error” and emphasised that 27-year-old England international Sterling is “wholly unconnected” with the allegations.

A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake

At the opening of the channel’s 11am news segment, they said: “In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error the wrong picture appeared in connection with a story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

“A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake.”

The BBC said the apology would be repeated in the next sports bulletin on the channel.

The report was in reference to a player, who has not been named, who was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

The 29-year-old denies the allegations and has been bailed until August.

On Wednesday, a Premier League club, which has also not been named, confirmed it is not currently taking action against the player.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Government should apologise to unmarried mothers ‘railroaded’ into adoptions

The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
People

Anchor Who Appeared Disheveled on TV Following the Death of Her Dad Says, 'I Just Hope People Will Understand'

A TV anchor in Albany, New York appeared disheveled and confused during a live broadcast over the weekend, and has since left the job and is hoping to move past the incident. Emmy-winning reporter and anchor Heather Kovar previously said in a statement that she had worked a double shift and was "sleep-deprived and exhausted" following her return from family leave after the death of her father.
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Offences#Sex#Violent Crime#Bbc News#Chelsea
BBC

Two police officers in court over indecent image of child

Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
BBC

Met Police special constable charged with rape in Shropshire

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape. Special Constable Paul Hoile, 40, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex, on Wednesday night and charged on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of rape and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Liverpool internet cafe attack: Five more charged with murder

Four men and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who died after being attacked in a city centre internet cafe. Michael Toohey was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool on the evening of 16 April. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a range of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Body' spotted in water in Essex turns out to be mannequin

A "head" seen breaking the surface of a waterway that prompted a call to police turned out to be a mannequin. Essex Police were called to reports of a body near the Pegasus Country Club in Stanford-le-Hope in Thurrock on Monday. Alfie Best, who bought the club last month, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Met Police officers deny beating man after stop

Two Met Police officers have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man after stopping him in north-west London. Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, and PC Ozan Yelken, 32, of Waltham Abbey, are accused of assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him in Hendon on 28 December last year. The pair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Atherstone crash: Tributes paid to 'happy-go-lucky' 91-year-old

The family of a 91-year-old man who died following a three-vehicle crash say they are "truly heartbroken" by his loss in "devastating circumstances". Michael Benn, from Hartshill, Warwickshire, died in hospital the day after the Saturday morning crash in Atherstone. It happened at the junction of Merevale Lane and Main...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy