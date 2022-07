To cap off this frenzy, Atomico today announced that former Balderton Principal Laura Connell has joined as its latest partner to work on Atomico’s growth-stage investments. The appointment comes a little more than two years after Atomico closed its fifth fund at $820 million, and with a reported two new funds in the works totalling more than $1.3 billion, it’s clear that the company is preparing to scale despite a broader economic downturn.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO